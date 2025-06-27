Nicole S. Benn, 47, of 1508 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 22, of Englewood, complicity, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Roger Mount, 50, of 1820 Clay St., driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Marques A. Thomas, 19, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, complicity, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, 7 days credit for time served, costs to be paid within 1 year.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 26, of Huber Heights, complicity, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, 7 days credit for time served, costs to be paid within 1 year.

Brenton A. Boneschans, 33, of 925 E. High St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Misty R. Lewis, 41, of 305 E. College Ave., Apt. A, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Sean A. Mail, 19, of 1536 Regent Ave., complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact ith Rural King.

Sean R. Parsley Sr., 47, of 416 Scott St., robbery, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service.

Christopher J. Reynolds, 26, of 737 Patrick Road, obstructing official business, guilty, 80 days of jail with 74 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with rules of probation, deft must serve 6 days, jail concurrent with 25TRD0915, fined $150.

Christopher J. Reynolds, 26, of 737 Patrick Road, 12 point susp amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, comply with all rules of probation, obtain a valid driver’s license, fined $200, fail obey traffic device, dismissed.

Sean R. Parsley Sr., 47, of 416 Scott St., robbery, continued, bond remains $10,000 community service.