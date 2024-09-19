Breaking: Springfield mayor adds temporary emergency powers to address safety issues

Springfield man indicted for alleged threats to ex-girlfriend’s workplace

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A 21-year-old Springfield man was indicted this week after reportedly making threats to his ex-girlfriend’s workplace last week.

Alexander Cantrell was charged with terrorism and making a terrorist threat, according to court records, after he allegedly told a residential medical care facility that he was in the parking lot and going to “shoot up” the location.

Clark County deputies responded on Sept. 10 to an assisted living care facility on reports of a weapons/threats call, according to the affidavit filed in the case.

The reporting person said they received a phone call on the landline at the facility from a man with a number that matched Cantrell’s who said that he “was in their parking lot and was threatening to shoot up the facility.”

“Cantell did not identify himself by name, but during the conversation, stated he was (the ex-girlfriend’s) ex-boyfriend. Cantrell made several threats that he was going to ‘(mess) up the place.” At one point during the conversation and after making several threats, Cantrell stated that he was in the parking lot and was going to shoot the place up with an AR-15,” the affidavit stated.

Because employees believed Cantrell, they ordered a shelter-in-place and barricaded the front door of the facility, which had 128 patients and 17 staff members on duty.

Deputies were able to find Cantrell and take him into custody.

He was initially charged with making terroristic threats, inducing panic and aggravating menacing.

No court dates have been set in his case.

