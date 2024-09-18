Long John Silver’s/A&W on North Limestone in Springfield being rebuilt

The South Limestone location permanently closed.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Long John Silver’s/A&W Root Beer restaurant just north of downtown Springfield will reopen next year.

The restaurant at 717 N. Limestone St. is temporarily closed while a new one is built on the same site, according to Long John Silver’s officials.

Construction has started after crews demolished the building last week. It’s expected to reopen as a Long John Silver’s only in January 2025.

ExploreSocial media threat targets Tecumseh schools; local student arrested

“Once reopened, the restaurant will feature an updated look that blends modern design with the spirit of Long John Silver’s. We are creating an inviting space for customers to gather within a restaurant designed to deliver the best catch around,” officials said.

The North Limestone location will feature menu items such as the hand-battered fish, chicken and shrimp, hushpuppies, grilled salmon and shrimp, and new waffle fries.

The other Long John Silver’s and A&W in Springfield, at 2217 S. Limestone St., permanently closed on Sept. 3.

ExplorePrevious: Long John Silver’s/A&W restaurant in Springfield demolished

“The closure is a strategic decision by LJS ownership as it continues to evaluate its national footprint and plans for the future,” officials said. “The South Limestone Street location set sail in 1988, bringing Long John Silver’s seafood offerings to the Springfield community. While closing a restaurant is never an easy decision, Long John Silver’s is thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with the restaurant over the years.”

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
How to participate in Project Scare-A-Crow, ChalkFest in Springfield
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.