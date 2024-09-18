Long John Silver’s/A&W on North Limestone in Springfield being rebuilt

Construction has started after crews demolished the building last week. It’s expected to reopen as a Long John Silver’s only in January 2025.

“Once reopened, the restaurant will feature an updated look that blends modern design with the spirit of Long John Silver’s. We are creating an inviting space for customers to gather within a restaurant designed to deliver the best catch around,” officials said.

The North Limestone location will feature menu items such as the hand-battered fish, chicken and shrimp, hushpuppies, grilled salmon and shrimp, and new waffle fries.

The other Long John Silver’s and A&W in Springfield, at 2217 S. Limestone St., permanently closed on Sept. 3.

“The closure is a strategic decision by LJS ownership as it continues to evaluate its national footprint and plans for the future,” officials said. “The South Limestone Street location set sail in 1988, bringing Long John Silver’s seafood offerings to the Springfield community. While closing a restaurant is never an easy decision, Long John Silver’s is thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with the restaurant over the years.”