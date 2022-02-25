Springfield man indicted following death of struck pedestrian

Adam’s girlfriend told police that he was likely walking home from where she was staying the night of the pedestrian strike, the affidavit said.

Officers spoke to witnesses on the scene, who described a white Dodge SUV and a provided license plate number, saying they saw the vehicle strike Adams, stop, go into reverse next to Adams as he was lying in the roadway, then take off toward South Limestone Street, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 6, officers reportedly located the vehicle in front of a house located in the 400 block of East Euclid Avenue.

“The vehicle had visible damage to the right front headlight, which matched the pieces that were collected at the scene,” the affidavit said. “The vehicle also had what appeared to be blood, skin and tissue on the right front quarter panel just above the right front wheel.”

Officers attempted to speak to someone at the residence, but no one answered the door, according to the affidavit. They returned on Feb. 9 with a warrant for both the residence and the SUV. Angel was reportedly one of the residents of the East Euclid Avenue home.

After a police interview, Angel reportedly told police that he was driving the suspect vehicle while intoxicated the night of the pedestrian strike. Surveillance footage taken from a security camera at the residence reportedly showed a man in a jacket and hat pulling up by the house 30 minutes after the crash and entering the home. The same hat and jacket were reportedly spotted in Juan’s room, and he reportedly wore the jacket to the police interview, according to the affidavit.