Russian attack: Wright-Patt remains on heightened security posture

Shawn Waldman, chief executive of Miamisburg cyber security business Secure Cyber Defense, said his company is monitoring potential cyber attacks against the United States.

“We are very much in defense mode at the moment monitoring the threat data from the U.S. government and other sources,” Waldman said in a Twitter message Thursday.

“There is one Russian group ‘Shuckworm,’ that we are monitoring and looking for inside our customers networks,” he said. “This cyber threat from them is very real and active. I’m not aware of anything in the U.S. that has been hit. Obviously the cyber attacks against Ukraine are just the tip of the iceberg I believe.”

Dr. Glenn Duerr, a history professor at Cedarville University, said history and logic suggest Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, would be more interested in the south and east of Ukraine, as areas seen as more strongly connected by culture, religion and family ties to Russia.

But what is happening now looks like a Russian attack on all Ukrainian medium or large cities and a probable attempt to install a puppet government, Duerr said.

It’s hard to know where such an attack might stop, he said. There is no NATO or U.S. treaty obligation to come to Ukraine’s aid, but Russian troops moving much closer to the NATO-member nations bordering Ukraine — Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania ― will create new tensions and possibilities for miscalculation.

“Wars don’t just stop arbitrarily at the border’s edge,” he said. “Often they spill over and sometimes shots are fired and there are incidents elsewhere.”

Putin could seek to “protect” those whom he considers “ethnic Russians” in other counties, he added.

The possibility of a far wider conflict can’t be ignored, but he does not believe at the moment that is likely.

“The nightmare scenario is there,” Duerr said. “I don’t see that as likely.”

Dr. Stephen Norris, Miami University professor of Russian history, said it’s impossible to know where this conflict is headed, particularly because many observers did not see the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine progressing to a full-scale military invasion.

“We’re looking at a long invasion, a possible occupation, resistance by the Ukrainians, which is already happening, and there has already been planes shot down, helicopters reportedly shot down, reports of deaths of Russian troops already in Ukraine,” Norris said.

He added: “This is going to get very nasty.”

To date, most people have seen Russian President Vladimir Putin as a rational actor, albeit an opportunist taking advantage of situations as they arise, with some evidence of rationality behind his actions.

“It’s hard to say that now, especially with the narrative that he has offered in the last couple of months,” Norris said.