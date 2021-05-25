Springfield man arrested, indicted in death of man in alleged failed robbery attempt

Riggle was found dead just before 5:30 a.m. on May 2 in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on reports that a man, identified as Riggle, had been shot, according to a Springfield police report.

Police found Riggle inside the front door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, the report stated.

Riggle was a graduate of North High School and was employed by Topre America Ohio, according to his obituary. He was an Ohio State fan, memorabilia collector and loved to fish.

“Phil had a big heart and loved helping people,” his obituary stated.

He is survived by his father, Rodney; mother, Bonnie; daughter, Payton; three siblings, Tyise McLin, Sharene Maloney and Curt Riggle; stepmother, Cherie; aunts and uncles; and nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

A private service was held for Riggle at Conroy Funeral Home with burial at Ferncliff Cemetery.