springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 33 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock

These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

ExploreLast week's indictments: These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Jacob Stone, 31, of Sidney: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Sidiq Ali, 31, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Michael Hammond, 45, of New Carlisle: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Anthony Benson Sr., 48, of Springfield: illegal processing of drug documents.

Chad Holcomb, 38, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability.

Jordan Riley, 22, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Dale Parker II, 22, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.

Justin Biles, 35, of South Vienna: aggravated robbery, assault, two counts of burglary.

Steven Howald, 37, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Anthony Gamble Jr., 24: felonious assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, escape, resisting arrest.

Kevin Ashby, 33, of Dayton: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Laurie Perez, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Virgil Rife, 30, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Zachary Winget, 26, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

ExploreClark, Champaign health districts to host several vaccine clinics

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top