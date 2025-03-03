Springfield grads to be honored during annual Alumni of Distinction Awards

The 20th annual Springfield City School District Alumni of Distinction Award program will be held on Friday, April 25. Here, Alumni of Distinction Committee Chairman James Bacon (top right), Jerald Tillman (bottom right, 2021 recipient), Delian Bradley (bottom left) and Jay'uan Moss (top left) were given a building tour by high school students, then gathered in the library to look over yearbooks and reminisce. Contributed

Three alumni will be honored next month during the 20th annual Springfield City School District Alumni of Distinction Awards.

The program will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 25, at the Courtyard by Marriott — Downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The alumni to be honored are Deanna (Addis) Brougher, of Springfield, graduate of North High class of 1978; Monica (Emmons) Ewing, of Atlanta, Georgia, graduate of South High class of 1980; and Jeremy Flack, of Phoenix, Arizona, graduate of North High class of 1988.

Explore‘Incredible resilience’: Rebuilding continues one year after EF-2 tornado hit Clark County

High school student ambassadors will hold a tour of the building for the recipients as they learn about their accomplishments and a second tour of The Dome, former Springfield High School/South High School.

The events are planned by the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, with activities provided through contributions from local business and individuals.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $34 per person, and prepaid reservations are due by April 17.

For reservations, call Sherry Casto at 937-505-2806. They can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45506. Checks should be made out to Springfield City School District, marked in the memo: Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 17 in order to guarantee seating.

ExploreU.S. Rep. Hobson, others honored at Clark State Charter Night

This program was established in 2005 by the Springfield Board of Education to recognize former students who have distinguished themselves through professional success and community services. The committee includes James Bacon, Elena Ackerson, W. Eugene Barnett, Jr., Joan Elder, Wendy Ford, Bonita Longo, Jim Rolfes, Richard Umbaugh, and Superintendent Bob Hill.

The recipient bios and photos will be released at a later date.

