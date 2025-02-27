U.S. Rep. Hobson, others honored at Clark State Charter Night

The event, which recognizes the college’s charter in 1966 to operate as a post-secondary institution in the region, honored recipients of several awards including the Champion of Clark State, Emeritus, Faculty Professional Excellence, Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence, Staff Professional Excellence, and recognized 33 employees for milestone years of service.

“Each of us brings unique talents and passions that contribute to an environment that prioritizes student and community success, inspiration and continued growth,” Blondin said.

Former U.S. Rep. David Hobson was honored posthumously with the Champion of Clark State Award for his “steadfast support of the college and the region.”

Hobson served as an Ohio state senator for eight years and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 years. He was “instrumental” in securing funding for key projects including the Clark State Performing Arts Center and the establishment of Clark State’s Beavercreek campus.

“His legacy continues to shape the future of Clark State and his commitment to the region is felt every day. His efforts have expanded opportunities for students and strengthened both our college and community,” Blondin said.

The Emeritus Award was presented posthumously to Brian Heaney, English professor, for being a “student advocate and encouraging critical thinking.”

He served on several committees including the Technology Committee, the Faculty Subcommittee for Articulation and Transfer, the Faculty Personnel Committee, Faculty Senate and the Springfield High School Tech Prep Program.

The Faculty Professional Excellence Awards were presented to three people “who exemplify teaching excellence and dedication to student success,” including Bob Adkins, accounting professor; Patience Olajide, health science associate professor; and Alisa Van Overstraten, assistant professor of cybersecurity and networking.

Five employees received the Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence Awards, including Brian Fent, Jamie Weiner, Avery Salvito, Bill Roberts and Tammy Detwiler-Mullins.

Three employees received the Staff Professional Excellence Awards, including Joy Haviland, academic advisor; Amy Kelly, administrative assistant; Yvonne Miller, administrative assistant; and Kelly Neriani, director, institutional research and planning.

The college also recognized the 33 employees for their milestone years of service, including Jim Anderson, professor of arts and sciences, for serving 35 years.