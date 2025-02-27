Breaking: Springfield youth gun violence trends shed light on possible solutions

U.S. Rep. Hobson, others honored at Clark State Charter Night

Clark State College held its annual Charter Night, marking the founding in 1962 and recognizing the dedication and contributions of faculty, staff and community leaders. Contributed

Clark State College held its annual Charter Night, marking the founding in 1962 and recognizing the dedication and contributions of faculty, staff and community leaders. Contributed
News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Clark State College celebrated its founding at the 63rd annual Charter Night and honored faculty, staff and community leaders for their dedication and contributions.

“Charter Night is an annual tradition when we reflect on the journey we’ve taken as an institution of higher education, and celebrate exceptional faculty, staff and community leaders who work tirelessly to make Clark State a vibrant, thriving and welcoming environment for all,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.

The event, which recognizes the college’s charter in 1966 to operate as a post-secondary institution in the region, honored recipients of several awards including the Champion of Clark State, Emeritus, Faculty Professional Excellence, Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence, Staff Professional Excellence, and recognized 33 employees for milestone years of service.

“Each of us brings unique talents and passions that contribute to an environment that prioritizes student and community success, inspiration and continued growth,” Blondin said.

ExploreLifelong New Carlisle resident, drag racer, community booster dies

Former U.S. Rep. David Hobson was honored posthumously with the Champion of Clark State Award for his “steadfast support of the college and the region.”

Hobson served as an Ohio state senator for eight years and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 years. He was “instrumental” in securing funding for key projects including the Clark State Performing Arts Center and the establishment of Clark State’s Beavercreek campus.

Photo by Rick McKay/Washington Bureau slug: IRAQ-VISIT31-COX WASHINGTON... Rep. David Hobson, R-Ohio, at a news conference Tuesday Jan. 30, 2007, to discuss his recent recent visit to Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo by Rick McKay/Cox Washington Bureau) NO MAGS, NO SALES, INTERNET OUT, ONE TIME USE ONLY, RECEIVER USE ONLY, EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Credit: COX NEWSPAPERS

icon to expand image

Credit: COX NEWSPAPERS

“His legacy continues to shape the future of Clark State and his commitment to the region is felt every day. His efforts have expanded opportunities for students and strengthened both our college and community,” Blondin said.

The Emeritus Award was presented posthumously to Brian Heaney, English professor, for being a “student advocate and encouraging critical thinking.”

He served on several committees including the Technology Committee, the Faculty Subcommittee for Articulation and Transfer, the Faculty Personnel Committee, Faculty Senate and the Springfield High School Tech Prep Program.

ExploreFerncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic places

The Faculty Professional Excellence Awards were presented to three people “who exemplify teaching excellence and dedication to student success,” including Bob Adkins, accounting professor; Patience Olajide, health science associate professor; and Alisa Van Overstraten, assistant professor of cybersecurity and networking.

Five employees received the Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence Awards, including Brian Fent, Jamie Weiner, Avery Salvito, Bill Roberts and Tammy Detwiler-Mullins.

Three employees received the Staff Professional Excellence Awards, including Joy Haviland, academic advisor; Amy Kelly, administrative assistant; Yvonne Miller, administrative assistant; and Kelly Neriani, director, institutional research and planning.

The college also recognized the 33 employees for their milestone years of service, including Jim Anderson, professor of arts and sciences, for serving 35 years.

In Other News
1
Springfield youth gun violence trends shed light on possible solutions
2
Ohio lawmakers propose making breakfast, lunch free at schools
3
‘Pothole season’ causing havoc for motorists on local roadways: How to...
4
Child, woman mauled, dog shot by bystanders as dog attacks escalate
5
Springfield-Clark CTC students share insights about opportunities

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.