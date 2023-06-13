X

Springfield Foundation accepts grant applications for nonprofits who address community needs

The Springfield Foundation is accepting grant applications for its annual competitive grants program, which helps to address community needs.

The Springfield Foundation works to foster change in the community by investing in nonprofits dedicated to making a lasting impact by addressing the evolving needs of the community.

“We believe in the power of investing in our community and supporting organizations that address critical issues. Together, we can make a meaningful and lasting impact for all of Clark County,” said Suzie Carey, executive director of the Springfield Foundation.

In 2022, the foundation awarded more than $750,000 in grants to nonprofits, which allowed them to implement programs, initiatives and projects that positively impacted the lives of community members.

Nonprofit organizations who work to address community issues in the areas of arts and culture, civic affairs, education, environment, conservation and animals, health and human services are encouraged to apply for a grant.

The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

For more information on the grant program and application guidelines, visit www.SpringfieldFoundation.org/grants.

