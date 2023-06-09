Construction on Clark County road near Greenon school on schedule

Construction on a local Clark County road is on schedule to be completed later this year.
Enon-Xenia Road in Mad River Twp. is being reconstructed in five phases from Hunter Road to Green Vista Drive/Southern Vista Driver. About 3,700 vehicles travel that section of the road per day.
The construction, that could last at least 10 months, began in January. Part of the work is designed to help traffic around the new Greenon school.
The project, which has five phases, is intended to address the deteriorated condition of the corridor’s pavement, storm system and county-owned water main, and address peak congestion during arrival and dismissal in and around Greenon school.
Crews are on phase three in the construction project, which will continue the new storm sewer installation north of Rebert Pike and reconstruction of the west side of the roadway, said Paul DeButy, chief deputy of the Clark County Engineer’s Office.
Crews have completed phase one south of Rebert Pike, which replaced the existing storm sewer, reconstructed the roadway, installed a shared-use path along the east side of the road, and replaced the county’s existing water main and constructed turn lanes in support of the new Greenon school. Phase two included water main replacement between Rebert Pike and Southern Vista along the west side of the road.
The initial cost of the project was $6,281,807, funded with federal, state and local funds, but there has been a $73,372 cost in increases due to differing field conditions, additional work items added and plan quantity discrepancies, DeButy said.
DeButy said there has not been any major problems, but that there are “always some issues that come up that require plan revisions or modifications to adjust to the actual conditions in the field.”
Some residents have complained during phase one, DeButy said, but the department has been posting advance notice signs, mailing notices to residents and working with Greenon schools in advance of traffic pattern changes.
The project is on schedule to be completed by Nov. 8.
