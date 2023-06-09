Construction on Clark County road near Greenon school on schedule

Crews have completed phase one south of Rebert Pike, which replaced the existing storm sewer, reconstructed the roadway, installed a shared-use path along the east side of the road, and replaced the county’s existing water main and constructed turn lanes in support of the new Greenon school. Phase two included water main replacement between Rebert Pike and Southern Vista along the west side of the road.

The initial cost of the project was $6,281,807, funded with federal, state and local funds, but there has been a $73,372 cost in increases due to differing field conditions, additional work items added and plan quantity discrepancies, DeButy said.

DeButy said there has not been any major problems, but that there are “always some issues that come up that require plan revisions or modifications to adjust to the actual conditions in the field.”

Some residents have complained during phase one, DeButy said, but the department has been posting advance notice signs, mailing notices to residents and working with Greenon schools in advance of traffic pattern changes.

The project is on schedule to be completed by Nov. 8.