Springfield fire that damaged four Rice Street houses under investigation

The Springfield Fire Rescue was dispatched to 508 Rice St. around 4:30 p.m., said Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Matt Smith. No one was injured in the fire

The fire rescue has not determined the cause of the blaze at the origin house, as the 508 Rice St. dwelling was an unoccupied, abandoned home and deemed an unsafe structure for firefighters to enter. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours, Smith said.