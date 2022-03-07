Hamburger icon
Springfield fire that damaged four Rice Street houses under investigation

A fire in a two story house at 508 Rice Street over the weekend also damaged the house next door at 510 Rice Street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
27 minutes ago

The cause of a Friday fire that damaged three homes and completely destroyed one on Rice Street in Springfield remains under investigation.

The Springfield Fire Rescue was dispatched to 508 Rice St. around 4:30 p.m., said Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Matt Smith. No one was injured in the fire

The fire rescue has not determined the cause of the blaze at the origin house, as the 508 Rice St. dwelling was an unoccupied, abandoned home and deemed an unsafe structure for firefighters to enter. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours, Smith said.

A neighboring structure was damaged by the flames, with the siding of the building melting. The occupants of that house were not home at the time, Smith said.

A third building, also boarded up, was damaged by the flames. An estimate for damage to the neighboring houses has not yet been determined, Smith said.

Firefighters were also called to a building on fire across the way in the 600 block of Rice St. around the same time as the houses in the 500 block, Smith said. The origin of this fire was a mattress in the building’s basement. Damage from the fire is estimated at $5,000. Firefighters extinguished the flames and were on scene for roughly an hour.

The Rice Streets fires are incendiary, Smith said, and “highly suspicious.” No witnesses reported seeing a person entering or exiting any of the homes impacted.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

