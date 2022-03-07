NEW DETAILS: Owner of downtown Springfield parking garage talks about next steps

Lagos has owned the garage since 1993 and cited aging infrastructure and costly maintenance as a major factor in the decision to demolish the structure and turn it into a parking lot as well as add green space as part of the project.

The concrete parking garage was constructed in the 1960s and housed more than 300 parking spaces. In terms of maintenance, Lagos said that it has been costly over the years, with millions of dollars going towards pothole repairs alone.

That work is the result of salt coming off the tires of cars in the garage, which corrodes the rebar within the building and causes the concrete to “pop” over time.

Following the demolition process, the idea is to create a parking lot that will be used by both employees of the Bushnell building as well as those attending the Bushnell Event Center.

Lagos said that he is still factoring in costs for both the demolition of the parking garage as well as the creation of the new parking lot.

He said that the parking lot will have a single entrance and exit on North Limestone Street and noted that it will be more accessible for both employees and guests of the Bushnell building as well as the event center.