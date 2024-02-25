Springfield event to celebrate positive work in improving health and community

The annual event highlights the impact of the community’s many organizations working to make it a healthier and better place to live.

“It’s also an opportunity for Community Health Foundation to give back by presenting a talented entertainer who delivers an inspiring message in a fun, impactful manner,” said Joy Rogers, CHF executive director.

Zimmerman speaks at a lot of corporate events, but especially enjoys these types of opportunities. He spoke at a previous reception here several years ago and recalls a lot of people hanging around afterwards to talk with him.

“I get excited for that as it’s always nice to be in front of an audience that wants to grow and can take something away with them,” he said.

Having worked as a professional entertainer everywhere from Universal Studios to cruise ships, Zimmerman found a new outlet for his skills when he moved to Xenia, where his wife is from. He joined Dayton arts education organization Muse Machine and developed an interest in motivating others.

“Life at Performance Level!” will teach attendees how they can be the star of their own show in life by writing a script, casting their show, deciding the star and more.

In learning skills like juggling and fire eating, Zimmerman had to watch balls drop thousands of times and risk a few burns. But what you take from those is what improves you, he said.

He’ll leave the audience with their resume vs. their “realsume,” or what they’re really about or drives them.

Zimmerman said even if you saw him previously, you won’t have the same experience. He loves leaving his audience with something to remember.

“Everybody wants energy, we can’t get enough of that and you can be the firecracker and get ignited. We’ll have a fun event with a lot of meat on the bone,” he said.

Tickets are available online at 2024chfcelebrates.eventbrite.com through Tuesday and by phone at CHF by calling 937-523-7002 through Wednesday.

CHF offers several events for the community during the year including a fall health expo, online interactions and other opportunities.

“We hope our guests enjoy their time at CHF Celebrates and they take away something which gives them tools to juggle life and ignite their ultimate potential to live their dream,” Rogers said.

HOW TO GO

What: Community Health Foundation Celebrates 2024

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5

Admission: $35

More info: community-health-foundation.org