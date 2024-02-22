Superintendent Kronour to leave Northeastern schools

Kronour said he will leave effective April 2, pending board approval on Feb. 22, and will take on a new role as director of sports administration at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

“It was not an easy decision, as it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community since 2015, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an extraordinary team of board members, administrators, teachers and support staff,” Kronour said.

Among the “achieved remarkable milestones” the district has made are the construction of the new facilities, which he said “stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and shared commitment to providing the best possible learning environment for students.”

Explore Bystander dies after being hit by SUV while checking on crashed driver in Huber Heights

Taking on a new role at the OHSAA, Kronour said the opportunity aligns with his “long-standing passion and represents the fulfillment of a personal aspiration.”

“Although I am excited to embark on this new journey, I will greatly miss the connections I have made within the NELSD community. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all who have supported me throughout my time as superintendent,” he said.