Superintendent Kronour to leave Northeastern schools

The superintendent of Northeastern Local Schools will leave the district in a few months, according to a message he sent to parents.

“It is with a mixture of emotions that I share with you my decision to step away from my role as superintendent of Northeastern,” Superintendent John Kronour said in a message to parents distributed Wednesday night.

Kronour said he will leave effective April 2, pending board approval on Feb. 22, and will take on a new role as director of sports administration at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

“It was not an easy decision, as it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community since 2015, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an extraordinary team of board members, administrators, teachers and support staff,” Kronour said.

Among the “achieved remarkable milestones” the district has made are the construction of the new facilities, which he said “stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and shared commitment to providing the best possible learning environment for students.”

Taking on a new role at the OHSAA, Kronour said the opportunity aligns with his “long-standing passion and represents the fulfillment of a personal aspiration.”

“Although I am excited to embark on this new journey, I will greatly miss the connections I have made within the NELSD community. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all who have supported me throughout my time as superintendent,” he said.

