Springfield elementary students given shoes, socks and more

More than 200 Horace Mann Elementary School students were given new shoes and socks from Shoes 4 The Shoeless with the support of several community partners.

The elementary school held a “Holiday Extravaganza” Thursday before students were released for winter break.

“The district makes it a priority to hold a Shoes 4 The Shoeless event at all elementary schools before the first snow of the season to ensure that students who walk to school are equipped with sturdy and comfortable shoes,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars.

Each student could also choose a new coat, hat and pair of gloves, as well as take home new toy. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a surprise visit to to take pictures.

Several community partners and district volunteers helped with the event, including Springfield High School Football, Springfield High School MJROTC, District Central Registration, District Health Services, The Springfield Foundation, Sunrise Cooperative, The Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties, The Gathering, Mercy Health and Two Hands Kneaded Massage Therapy.

Students will return from winter break Jan. 3.

