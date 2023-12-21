New Carlisle woman gets free new roof after winning contest

“I’m blessed. I feel that the kindness and the thoughtfulness that’s put into this is a blessing, and I just can’t explain or express the gratitude I have for this,” Underwood said. “It started with an act of God and it’s ending with an act of God. We are going to be so blessed to be able to stay in this house longer without damages.”

Twice a year, Van Martin gives away two free roofs to families in need as part of its “On the House” program, which they have been doing since 2012 at many locations in the Miami Valley.

“Van Martin provides a roof as a way to give back to the community that we serve ... It’s a part of our core values as investing in others and investing in the community, so that’s how this came about is through our core values,” said Dustin Karl, senior sales consultant.

Karl said a new roof for houses similar to Underwood’s values between $10,000 and $12,000.

Underwood has raised multiple kids of various ages and is now taking care of her father, who has an illness, all while working as an STNA.

“When I called to let her know that she was the winner, I could tell it was a huge weight taken off of her shoulders. She was just very grateful and just very excited, and very surprised when I initially told her that her daughter had nominated her,” said John Baden, marketing manager.

Underwood’s daughter wrote a letter and entered her into the contest after Van Martin fixed the daughter’s roof.

“It’s just a blessing because I’m able to take care of my father and my son, and we’re able to live in this house without damages. I just can’t tell you how thankful I am,” she said. “This is something (my dad) was worried about, and now he doesn’t have to worry about it anymore.”

To qualify for the contest, someone has to be nominated through Van Martin’s website. You can be nominated by someone or nominate yourself. The Van Martin team then votes on who they think should get a roof on the house.

“That’s probably the hardest part, dwindling things down, because we get a lot of really good candidates who come through who’s just been through it. Just reading those stories, it’s in our hearts to want to give back to every single one of them, but obviously there can only be one winner,” said John Baden, marketing manager. “It’s a blessing to be able to be a blessing and give back to the community who has invested so much in us and been there to support us and our business.”