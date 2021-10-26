Springfield-Clark CTC hires treasurer

Wallace starts Nov. 1 and fills the vacancy left by Brad McKee, who resigned in August to accept other employment, according to a release from the school.

“Ms. Wallace’s commitment to enhancing educational experiences for students through a collaborative and thoughtful approach to financial management make her a great fit for our team,” said Board President Jamie Callan. “She brings a wide range of knowledge and experience in treasurer’s office operations to her role that will make her an asset to the Springfield-Clark CTC.”