Springfield-Clark CTC hires treasurer

The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) Board of Education has hired Julie Wallace as treasurer.
Wallace starts Nov. 1 and fills the vacancy left by Brad McKee, who resigned in August to accept other employment, according to a release from the school.
“Ms. Wallace’s commitment to enhancing educational experiences for students through a collaborative and thoughtful approach to financial management make her a great fit for our team,” said Board President Jamie Callan. “She brings a wide range of knowledge and experience in treasurer’s office operations to her role that will make her an asset to the Springfield-Clark CTC.”
Wallace currently serves as CTC’s interim treasurer and is the treasurer of the Clark County Educational Service Center.
“I appreciate the opportunity to join the team at Springfield-Clark CTC and to be the next treasurer of the district,” Wallace said. “I am dedicated to collaborating with all stakeholders to continue to build on the strong foundation of career tech education in our community.”
Wallace has 10 years of school finance experience, including as assistant treasurer at the Clark County ESC, administrative and clerical roles at Springfield City Schools and accounting and financial roles for private companies, the release stated.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Kaplan University and has completed additional coursework at DeVry Institute of Technology, Valencia Community College, and the University of South Florida.