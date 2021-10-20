Clark State agriculture program to offer cannabis course in spring

The Global Awareness course, Cannabis (AGR 1175) is a three-credit hour course that will cover various topics including historical and modern use of cannabis, use in modern society, economy, politics, medical effects of cannabis, evolution, classification and growth of the cannabis plant, according to a release from the college.

“Since it is still illegal at the federal level and in some states, it is considered a part of the ‘shadow economy’ so we will discuss that as well political systems because in one state it may be legal and in the next state it could be a jailable offense,” said Arly Drake, Ph.D., assistant professor of agriculture.