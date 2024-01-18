Springfield City Hall Plaza’s price tag continues to climb

And City Manager Bryan Heck indicated there will likely be more change orders to come.

This week’s commission approval amending the contract with Desman Inc. adds yet again to the cost overruns encountered on the project, which was driven by deteriorating conditions of the parking garage beneath the building that threatened the structural integrity of the building itself.

“Desmond is the design company that helps with construction management services,” Heck said. “There have been multiple change orders from contractors requiring them to come on site, and the project has been extended.”

Original plans projected the work would be completed by the end of 2023. However, the construction effort revealed foundation damage beyond that anticipated, the result of faulty installation of a rubber membrane originally put into place in 1995 that was intended to prevent water damage.

As a result, additional work to repair damages and prevent recurrence have added to cost overruns and extended the projected time frame for completion.

The city tapped into American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to cover the costs of repair and to revitalize the plaza space for community events and gatherings. The company that completed the faulty work in 1995 is now out of business, and there is no way the city can recover any of the cost associated with the bad construction.

While unsafe extreme temperatures have prevented workers from being on site this week, Heck reassured commissioners contractors “are hoping they can stay on pace for a late April completion.”

Once finished, the parking garage will again provide a solid foundation for the city building, and the plaza will offer an inviting expanse of green space, brick pavers, planters, public artwork and seating areas, with enhanced lighting and a new water feature.

The newly refreshed plaza will again serve as the home base to many of the city’s iconic community events, including CultureFest, National Night Out and Holiday in the City.