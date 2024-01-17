FOOD & DINING: At Ironworks Waffle Cafè, try The Bushnell sandwich

I used to work for our Springfield paper, so I’m very familiar with the city’s food and dining scene. We decided to eat at Ironworks Waffle Cafè, which is located in Springfield’s COhatch The Market.

If you’re not familiar with COhatch, it’s a co-working and market space at 101 S. Fountain Ave.

My husband had The Bushnell waffle sandwich featuring bacon, cheddar cheese, fried chicken and maple horseradish mayo. He absolutely loved his sandwich! I had a waffle with gelato on top, which was right up my alley.

I will admit, I wish I would of had Chido’s Tacos for breakfast. I didn’t realize they were open for breakfast until someone else ordered food, but I did get some chips, salsa and queso to-go.