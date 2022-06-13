Springfield approves economic incentive for project that aims to build 258 homes

The TIF agreements for both developments will stay new property tax collections by local government on those new homes for a period of 30 years. It will not impact property tax already collected on those properties before the increase in property value due to development.

The TIFs make it so a quarter of the property tax marked for local school districts will go to Clark-Shawnee Local Schools for up to 10 years. After that, the district would receive the full amount of those taxes. The new developments are located in that school district.

But the TIF with Sycamore Ridge differs from the one with Bridgewater in that it will create what is known as a New Community Authority, and generate an additional 4 mills of property tax.

As a result, 2 mills will go to Clark-Shawnee and the other 2 will go to Springfield Twp., during the first 10 years of the TIF agreement.

“We have tried to work to find ways to help offset some of the losses (the district) experienced through the TIF period by introducing this new community authority,” Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck has said.