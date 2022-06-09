springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage

The Springfield Arts Council's 56th Summer Arts Festival will start in June and run for seven weeks with 31 shows. From left to right: The McCartney Years: Premiere Paul McCartney Tribute (top left); Elton Rohn: The Elton John Tribute (top middle); Resurrection: A Journey Tribute (top right); The K-Tel All-Stars: Super Hits of the 70s! (bottom left); and Shining Star: The Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire (bottom right).

By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
Opening night of the Springfield Arts Council’s 56th annual Summer Arts Festival will go on as scheduled this evening despite storm damage in the Springfield area on Wednesday night.

Paul McCartney tribute group The McCartney Years will perform at 8 p.m. in Veterans Park. There was no damage to the park from the storm, and several chairs were already set up earlier today in preparation for the performance, said Arts Council Executive Director Tim Rowe.

“Fortunately, there was only rain down here,” he said. “Come down, the weather’s looking great for the weekend.”

Also performing this weekend will be Journey tribute Resurrection on Friday and Elton John tribute Elton Rohn on Saturday. Both shows will be at 8 p.m.

The Arts Council watches out for any weather issues prior to shows and offers updates on its social media pages if inclement weather threatens a show.

The Summer Arts Festival will run for seven weeks. For more information, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

