Springfield airport awarded federal grant

The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Springfield a grant of about $46,500.
The money is to be used for the purchase of a zero-emission on-road airport vehicle at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.
The announcement was made Friday by the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The newly awarded money is part of a larger pool of funds designed to help make repairs as well as support critical infrastructure at local airports.
The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program, according to the release from Brown’s office.
The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact, the release added.
Springfield was one of two city and county governments in Southwest Ohio to be recently awarded those grants from the FAA.
The other was the Allen County Regional Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners, which received about $2.1 million. That money is to be used to perform maintenance and reconstruction work on an existing runway.
“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said.
“These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”