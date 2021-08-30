Springfield airport awarded federal grant

Springfield was one of two city and county governments in Southwest Ohio to be recently awarded those grants from the FAA.

The other was the Allen County Regional Airport Authority and Board of Commissioners, which received about $2.1 million. That money is to be used to perform maintenance and reconstruction work on an existing runway.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said.

“These investments will provide Southwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”