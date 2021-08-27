Springfield News-Sun photographer wins state journalism contest award

The awards were announced Thursday and are sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists chapters. About 580 entries were submitted for judging from news organizations across Ohio.

“Our staff works very hard to give our subscribers the best information, presented clearly, so readers can understand what’s going on in their local communities,” Springfield News-Sun Editor Sharon Wilmore said. “We’re very proud that the SPJ judges agree that our work is among the best in the state.”