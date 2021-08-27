Springfield News-Sun photographer wins state journalism contest award

Springfield News-Sun photographer Bill Lackey won best photographer in the Society of Professional Journalists Ohio contest.
The awards were announced Thursday and are sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists chapters. About 580 entries were submitted for judging from news organizations across Ohio.
“Our staff works very hard to give our subscribers the best information, presented clearly, so readers can understand what’s going on in their local communities,” Springfield News-Sun Editor Sharon Wilmore said. “We’re very proud that the SPJ judges agree that our work is among the best in the state.”
Bill Lackey won first place for best photographer. His six photos submitted for judging included images of a mother and young child voting, a scene from the Clark County Fair, a Springfield Wildcats high school football game and an arrest during a social justice protest.
“This winning entry definitely stood out for its nice diversity of images, and composition,” the judges comments said.
The contest is the only Ohio competition that honors journalists who fulfill the SPJ mission: defense of the First Amendment, support of literacy, resistance to censorship, advocacy for openness of public records and meetings, media self-criticism and community service.