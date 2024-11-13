Sheriff: Clark County teen faces felony charges over threats to CTC students

On Tuesday, the same SRO deputy had been investigating a related incident with a student who “was reported to have written a fictional story involving violence, which contained the name of an actual fellow classmate,” Shultz said. This investigation resulted in the student being suspended for violating the code of conduct.

Overnight, other CTC students received messages involving similar stories from the suspended student, which then caused further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also was alerted to a coded message that was posted on social media by the suspended student. The message was sent to be analyzed, and was found to contain more direct threats of harm toward others.

“Sheriff’s office personnel responded to locate and detain the suspended student, and after consultation with the Clark County Prosecutor, he was ultimately charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats and incarcerated in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, where he awaits arraignment,” Shultz said.

The News-Sun is not yet identifying the student, who is a minor.

Representatives of the Springfield-Clark CTC declined comment on the matter Wednesday. The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.