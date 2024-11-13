Springfield High School celebrates World Kindness Day

Breaking: Homelessness agency Sheltered Inc. reorganizes board, makes McGregor chair

Springfield High School participated in World Kindness Day as a reminder that “simple gestures can have a widespread impact.” Several classrooms completed kindness-themed activities, including writing compliments to classmates, completing a self-compliment paper chain and added positive messaging sticky notes to lockers in the hallway. Contributed

Springfield High School celebrated World Kindness Day on Wednesday by participating in a variety of activities as a reminder that “simple gestures can have a widespread impact.”

World Kindness Day at the high school is led each year by the counseling team.

“This commitment to kindness took shape in various forms. Several classrooms completed kindness-themed activities,” said Jenna Leinasars, communication specialist. “For example, in Erica Spirk’s Spanish class, students wrote compliments to their classmates, completed a self-compliment paper chain and added positive messaging sticky notes to lockers in the hallway.”

Staff members distributed kindness tickets to students who were “caught” being kind. The tickets were to be randomly drawn at the end of the day for prizes donated by local businesses, including gift baskets from Raising Canes, Studio B Salon & Spa, Northridge Bowling Lanes and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

The staff was also encouraged to wear their favorite shirt that represents kindness.

Introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, World Kindness Day is an international observance on Nov. 13 each year.

