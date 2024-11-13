Springfield High School celebrates World Kindness Day

“This commitment to kindness took shape in various forms. Several classrooms completed kindness-themed activities,” said Jenna Leinasars, communication specialist. “For example, in Erica Spirk’s Spanish class, students wrote compliments to their classmates, completed a self-compliment paper chain and added positive messaging sticky notes to lockers in the hallway.”

Staff members distributed kindness tickets to students who were “caught” being kind. The tickets were to be randomly drawn at the end of the day for prizes donated by local businesses, including gift baskets from Raising Canes, Studio B Salon & Spa, Northridge Bowling Lanes and Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

The staff was also encouraged to wear their favorite shirt that represents kindness.

Introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, World Kindness Day is an international observance on Nov. 13 each year.