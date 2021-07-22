Shark week-themed night comes to downtown Springfield

The new DORA Night Series in downtown Springfield takes on the theme of Shark Week on Thursday.
“This is the first of our DORA Night Series. We will hold them periodically throughout the year. They function similar to First Friday where the various merchants offer themed drinks, food specialties, live entertainment, and we host additional programming throughout the downtown core,” said John Kelly, the downtown events programmer at the Greater Springfield Partnership.
Downtown Springfield businesses will have shark-themed drinks, food and music from the movie “Jaws” from 4-10 p.m. The event recognizes National Geographic’s annual SharkFest, which consists of six weeks of programming about sharks . The downtown area will also be decorated with shark and ocean themes.
“We are rolling out the new DORA Night Series as a series of events, based around DORA. Each one has it’s own theme, like how this week we’re playing off of Shark Week, a part of National Geographic’s SharkFest,” said Kelly.
Some of the businesses participating include Fratelli’s, Salato Deli, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, Cork + Board, The Painted Pepper and The Market Bar.
Food and drink offerings will include:
Cork + Board: Seawater Sangria
Painted Pepper: Specialty fish tacos
Market Bar: Pool Shark Ale on tap, Sharknado daiquiri
Le Torte Dolci: Shark sugar cookies
Salato Deli: Ocean-themed drinks
Fratelli’s: Seafood bisque soup, $4 Shark Italian margarita
Champion City Guide + Supply: Downtown Springfield Shark Week tie-dyed shirts
Stella Bleu: Shark cocktails
Mother Stewarts: Pool Shark on tap
A shark-themed movie will be screened at Mother Stewart’s starting at 8:30 p.m. The film showing is sponsored by Link-Hellmuth Insurance.
Kelly and the Greater Springfield Partnership hope for a good turnout.
“It’s a very family-friendly event, it’s a perfect opportunity to get out with your family, and walk around downtown Springfield, check out the various offerings at COHatch and along Fountain Street,” said Kelly.
For more information, visit the Visit Greater Springfield page on Facebook, or https://www.visitgreaterspringfield.com/events/calendar for the full events calendar.