Shark week-themed night comes to downtown Springfield

“This is the first of our DORA Night Series. We will hold them periodically throughout the year. They function similar to First Friday where the various merchants offer themed drinks, food specialties, live entertainment, and we host additional programming throughout the downtown core,” said John Kelly, the downtown events programmer at the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Downtown Springfield businesses will have shark-themed drinks, food and music from the movie “Jaws” from 4-10 p.m. The event recognizes National Geographic’s annual SharkFest, which consists of six weeks of programming about sharks . The downtown area will also be decorated with shark and ocean themes.