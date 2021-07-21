Clark-Shawnee to host ribbon cutting, open house for new and renovated schools

Clark-Shawnee will host a ribbon cutting and community open house for the new elementary school and middle/high school renovations next month, according to a release on the district’s website.
The celebration will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at the front of the school, 1841 E. Possum Road. After the ribbon cutting, both the elementary and middle/high schools will be open for community members to walk through. A virtual walkthrough of the buildings will also be shared online the week of Aug. 16 for those that cannot attend.
“None of this would be possible without our generous and supportive community and we are grateful for their investment in the collective future of our district,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “We can’t wait to share with our community the opportunities ahead in the new Shawnee Elementary and Shawnee Middle and High School and for everyone to see first-hand what we have accomplished together.”
The new elementary will open as the new school for all preschool through sixth-graders on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The renovation of the middle/high school will be home to seventh-graders through seniors and was completed in November 2020.
“This is an exciting time to be a Shawnee Brave, not just for our students and staff, but for our families, residents, and entire Shawnee community,” Kuhn said. “We hope the entire community will join us to commemorate the opening of the new schools and all the amazing things ahead for Clark-Shawnee Schools.”
The new elementary school is located on the northeast corner of Selma and Possum roads, across the street from the middle and high school. The district will vacate Possum, Rockway and Reid schools, and share plans later this year for the future of those sites.
Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth-grade school building.
Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state will cover about 30%, or $15.6 million, of the cost of the project.
The 122,000-square-foot elementary building features modern classroom learning environments, updated instructional technology, collaborative learning areas, learning spaces, safety features such as a secure entry vestibule, an advanced security camera system, communication systems, and the ability to secure portions of the building if needed, the release stated. The middle/high school renovation included updates to all aspects of the facility such as air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, replaced furnishings, updated classrooms, renovated gyms with new seating, and updated security features.