Clark-Shawnee to host ribbon cutting, open house for new and renovated schools

The celebration will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at the front of the school, 1841 E. Possum Road. After the ribbon cutting, both the elementary and middle/high schools will be open for community members to walk through. A virtual walkthrough of the buildings will also be shared online the week of Aug. 16 for those that cannot attend.

“None of this would be possible without our generous and supportive community and we are grateful for their investment in the collective future of our district,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “We can’t wait to share with our community the opportunities ahead in the new Shawnee Elementary and Shawnee Middle and High School and for everyone to see first-hand what we have accomplished together.”