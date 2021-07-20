Springfield woman charged with murder in connection to May shooting

According to the Municipal Court affidavit, Rife was originally interviewed as a witness to the death of Riggle. While police were on the scene and interacting with Rife, the affidavit states, Rife had $260 worth of money in her possession. When she was later transported to police headquarters for questioning, the affidavit states, the money was gone. She allegedly admitted to passing off the sum of money to another person before coming in for police questioning. The money was later collected from a relative of Rife.

“Due to large amount of US currency missing from the victim at the crime scene, it was apparent the money Rife has was involved with the victim,” the affidavit alleges.

Articles of Riggle’s clothing were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for DNA analysis, and results reportedly found traces of Rife’s DNA in the pocket of the pants Riggle was wearing at the time of his death.

Witness interviews reflected that Konicki and Rife planned to rob Riggle of a large sum of money, according to the affidavit. One witness indicated that a single gunshot was heard after Konicki approached Riggle’s East Pleasant Street residence.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll previously told the News-Sun that it’s believed that Konicki shot Riggle during a failed robbery attempt. Riggle was found dead just before 5:30 a.m. May 2 in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on reports that a man, identified as Riggle, had been shot, according to a Springfield police report. Police found Riggle inside the front door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest, the report stated.