School levies, other taxes among top local issues in Tuesday’s election

Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Perrin Woods Elementary in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
59 minutes ago
Tuesday is Election Day, and while it doesn’t have the fanfare of November’s presidential race, many local voters will be deciding major pocketbook issues — how much you pay in local taxes, and what that money is used for, especially on school issues.

If you live in the city of Springfield, the village of South Charleston or some other communities, Tuesday is a very light election. You’re showing up to check one single box — yes or no on whether the state should continue issuing bonds to help pay for local infrastructure projects.

But if you live in New Carlisle, Enon or Mad River Twp., your ballot is busier. In addition to the state issue, New Carlisle residents have votes on a city tax, Tecumseh school tax and three separate city charter votes.

School levies are one of the hot topics of the day. Clark-Shawnee, Northeastern, Tecumseh, Greenon, Graham, Mechanicsburg and Triad all have school tax votes of varying details on the ballot.

To see exactly what’s on your ballot, visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. To read more details about the biggest of those issues, visit SpringfieldNewsSun.com/elections.

Polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. To vote Tuesday, make sure you bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.

