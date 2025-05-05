School levies, other taxes among top local issues in Tuesday’s election

But if you live in New Carlisle, Enon or Mad River Twp., your ballot is busier. In addition to the state issue, New Carlisle residents have votes on a city tax, Tecumseh school tax and three separate city charter votes.

School levies are one of the hot topics of the day. Clark-Shawnee, Northeastern, Tecumseh, Greenon, Graham, Mechanicsburg and Triad all have school tax votes of varying details on the ballot.

To see exactly what’s on your ballot, visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. To read more details about the biggest of those issues, visit SpringfieldNewsSun.com/elections.

Polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. To vote Tuesday, make sure you bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.