Election 2025: Tecumseh residents to vote after schools altered tax levy plan

“I am hopeful that the renewal passes. Our community has always been incredibly supportive of our renewal levies, and we deeply appreciate that commitment. The renewal levy is not a new tax; it simply continues the funding that we currently receive from this renewal,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.

Early voting has already begun at the Clark County Board of Elections office. Election Day is May 6.

In November, voters rejected a substitute levy, with 59% voting against it. The substitute would have combined two existing levies — an emergency levy that was first approved in 1987 and generates $791,000 annually, and another existing levy that generates $2,106,398 annually.

For the May 6 election, Tecumseh pulled the two levies apart and is asking voters only to renew one of those two existing tax levies — a $2.1 million renewal levy — at the same rate. The second levy, a $791,000 renewal, can’t be on the ballot by itself until May 2026 because it doesn’t expire until 2027.

“Times are tough for many individuals financially. We know this and empathize with this,” Crew said. “Fortunately, this is a renewal on the ballot, thus this will not create an additional tax burden for our voters.”

Matt Mills, levy committee president, said they’ve had a lot of community support with members sending out mailers, passing out flyers, holding voter registration drives, posting yard signs and sending out weekly newsletters.

“I would say I’m hopeful (it will pass). Given this community’s history of passing renewals for the past 30 years, we’re optimistic that it’ll pass,” he said. “(I’m) optimistic that the community will come out and show their continued support for renewing this levy as they had the past 30 years.”

Even though “no one likes paying property taxes,” resident Laura Sharbaugh, who is a parent of four, is voting in favor of this levy.

“I believe investing in our local schools is an investment in our community’s future. Schools need funding in order to be able to offer programs that help students become responsible, hardworking, and creative adults who value teamwork, respect, and persistence,” she said. “Our community hasn’t approved additional operating levies in over 20 years, and the emergency levies we renew every five years don’t keep up with inflation. This has caused a strain on the school’s finances.”

Resident Kathy Wright said this renewal sits “hard on my heart” and was shocked it didn’t pass last year.

“I know we don’t have much money as a population. With a mid-income range of about $62,000 and a just over 20% poverty rate, we are hard-pressed to pull money out of our pockets. But we do have value in our homes, and we cherish our residences here. Without good schools that value will decline, and people will move away,” she said.

Robbin Poffenberger said she’s against the levy because “they always say it’s a renewal, but the taxes do go up.”

An emergency levy raises the same dollar amount year after year. It’s true that some other forms of property tax can rise when a homeowner’s valuation goes up.

Renick Brown said he is neither for or against the levy.

“I do not care how anyone votes on the levy or if they even vote,” he said. “I do believe the community is entitled to the truth so they can make an informed decision.”

The school board talked last month about a budget reduction plan that will be in place for the next three years, over three phases.

The cuts to be made for the 2025-26 school year, totaling $871,413, include a guidance counselor, physical education teacher at the middle school, one classroom teacher each at Donnelsville and New Carlisle elementaries, three classroom teachers each at the middle and high school, a contracted nurse from the Clark County Educational Service Center, two Title 1 teachers, and professional development programming.

If the renewal levy doesn’t pass in May, $646,000 in cuts will be made at the end of the 2024-25 school year. These include one elective class each at the middle and high school, music and art at the elementary level, and one classroom teacher at the high school.

A third round of cuts in the future, could potentially be made depending on the outcome of the two renewal levies and a new operating levy. These would include the middle and high school FFA program, the ROTC program, athletics, middle and high school music and band, and two contracted nurses.

The total cuts in all three phases, if implemented, would be $2,537,413.

“Since this is a renewal levy, if it isn’t approved, it will actually remove existing funding, further stretching an already limited budget,” Sharbaugh said. “The proposed cuts would take away valuable learning opportunities from our students and negatively impact how outside families would view our school district, weakening both our community and property values. For me, the potential consequences aren’t worth lowering my property tax bill.”

As of November, the district was projecting 2024-25 school year revenue to be about $35.7 million and spending at $36.1 million, for a small deficit of $363,000 this year. That would push Tecumseh’s cash balance to just under $15 million, with larger annual deficits forecast in the upcoming years.

The district’s five-year financial forecast will be reviewed at the May school board meeting. Crew said they are waiting for the state’s biennial budget to be approved before completing the forecast.

District officials said Tecumseh voters haven’t approved a new local tax levy for additional operating funding since 1995. Local taxes are one stream of school funding, along with state and federal money.

“Even with this renewal, they will still not be flush,” Wright said. “Nobody is talking about new schools or more teachers, it is simply a renewal of our 1995 rate and even based on our house prices back then.”