Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police services levy

The levy will provide revenue for operations associated with the village’s police department such as wages and salaries for full-time and part-time officers, benefits, supplies and materials, vehicle purchases and maintenance, communications, and any other related expenses, Howard said.

The village currently has three property tax levies — a 2.0-mill general fund levy and two 2.5-mill police levies.

Howard said a third 2.5-mill police levy expired, which previously provided $115,000 annually for police department operations, so there are no taxes collected from property owners this year associated with this expired levy. He previously said that third levy “slipped through the cracks” because paperwork was not filed in time.

“Even though the levy on the ballot is listed as an additional levy, it will actually take the place of the 2.5-mill levy that expired,” he said, explaining the millage was reduced from 2.5 to 1.75 because of increased property values in the village but will bring in the same $115,000 annually as the expired levy.

If passed, Howard said property owners would be paying the same taxes on the three police levies as they had previously paid in 2024. It would cost property owners $61 a year for each $100,000 of the Clark County Auditor’s appraised value.

“Residents realize the importance of living in a safe community where they can raise their families,” he said. “I hope they will understand the need for this levy as it will bring funding for the department back to the same level as 2024.”

Enon does not have an income tax and relies on property taxes to fund its police department.

If the levy doesn’t not pass, village council and staff will discuss potential options, Howard said.

Howard said Enon residents have historically been supportive of the police department. Voters approved tax levy renewals in 2018 and 2019 with more than 65% of voters saying yes.

Diana McCubbin, who is against the levy, talked about how this was now a new levy and not a renewal since there was an oversight, and how the village received COVID money.

“They’ve always advertised with the third levy that we would have full 24-hour protection (but) we do not have 24 hour protection,” she said, explaining they have coverage with the sheriff’s office if Enon police are not on. “We have let the village of Enon lack on this 24-hour protection for a long time.”