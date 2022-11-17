Programming at Clark County library includes storytime events

· Little Blossoms Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday - This storytime engages babies and toddlers with books and learning through stories, music, movement and a simple craft idea to help develop fine motor skills. For ages birth to 2.5 years. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Little Sprouts Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday - Led by a professional staff librarian, this storytime prepares preschoolers for later reading success through interactive stories, songs, rhymes, a craft idea and other fun activities to promote early literacy. For ages 3-5. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Hiit to be Fit: 2 p.m. Tuesday - Join Marian Plank (NASM, CPT, CNC) for a free full body workout combining elements of strength and cardio set to a fun, upbeat soundtrack. Bring yourself and a mat! For adults.

Enon Branch, 209 E. Main St., Enon, 937-864-2502

· Piece By Piece - Adults: library hours – rotating puzzle. Come spend as much or as little time to help put together this community project. The puzzle will remain until it has been completed. A new puzzle will be selected to replace it.

· Dr. Seuss Character Match: November 2 – November 28 - Match the Dr. Seuss character with its name. Enter your game sheet for a chance to win an interactive Dr. Seuss book about Christmas. Age 12 and under.

· Storytime-Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday - Library-awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 2 and 3.

· Storytime-Preschool Pals: 11 a.m. Wednesday - Library-awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 4 and 5.

Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston, 937-462-8047

· Thanksgiving Activity Bag: November 1 – November 23 - Children ages 2-12 may pick up this activity bag to take home, while supplies last.

· Turkey Hunt: November 14 – November 23 - Find Tom Turkey’s new hiding place each day and receive a small treat. Limit 1 treat per day. Ages 2-17.

· Storytime: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday - Program introduces toddlers and preschoolers to books, rhymes, music and crafts and teaches them how to interact with other children their age. Please call to register.

Park Branch, 1119 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, 937-322-2498

· Storytime: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday - Together we will share stories, sing, move to music and make a craft. It’s a perfect chance to learn how to interact with other children ages 2-5. Parent or caregiver must be present with each child.