Residents displaced after fire at Springfield apartment building

He said that two people went to the hospital related to smoke inhalation and no other injuries were reported.

Smith said that the 6th floor of the apartment building will likely not be habitable due to the smoke damage for weeks if not months. The seventh floor will also require cleanup as well.

Residents were evacuated as fire crews battled the flames. Smith said that 75% of on-duty fire fighters at the time responded to the fire. Some battled the flames while others conducted room to room and apartment to apartment searches in order to aid in the evacuation of residents on the sixth and seventh floors.

Smith could not provide the exact number of residents that have been displaced as a result of the fire. However, there were 30 units in total on those floors, but Smith said not all of them were occupied.

The fire division is working with the local Red Cross, which arrived at the scene to aid impacted residents, and the County Clark County Emergency Management Agency to get the total number of residents that were temporally displaced.

Those that were living on the fifth floor and below were not impacted by the blaze or the smoke damage and were not displaced.

The apartment building is managed by the Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority and temporary shelter options are being utilized with many of the impacted residents now staying in local hotel rooms.