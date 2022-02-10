I-70 West shut down after deadly crash between car, semi in Clark County

One person has died in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 70 between a car and a semi.
I-70 West is shut down beyond state Route 54 to U.S. 40 following the crash reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted at exit 66 to state Route 54 to U.S. 40 and then back onto the highway, the patrol said.
The car involved in the crash slammed into the back of a flatbed semitruck before the impact forced it off the side of the interstate into a ravine.
A CareFlight medical helicopter initially was called, but later was canceled.
It is not believed there are any other injuries, according to the OSHP.
The Harmony Twp. Fire Department responded to the crash, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office was requested to the scene.
Credit: Bill Lackey
