Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

I-70 West shut down after deadly crash between car, semi in Clark County

ajc.com

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Jen Balduf - Staff WriterBill Lackey
Updated 24 minutes ago

One person has died in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 70 between a car and a semi.

I-70 West is shut down beyond state Route 54 to U.S. 40 following the crash reported around 10:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted at exit 66 to state Route 54 to U.S. 40 and then back onto the highway, the patrol said.

The car involved in the crash slammed into the back of a flatbed semitruck before the impact forced it off the side of the interstate into a ravine.

A CareFlight medical helicopter initially was called, but later was canceled.

It is not believed there are any other injuries, according to the OSHP.

The Harmony Twp. Fire Department responded to the crash, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office was requested to the scene.

caption arrowCaption
Troopers examine the wreckage after a car slammed into the back of a flatbed semi trailer Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022, on Interstate 70 West in Harmony Twp., killing its driver. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Troopers examine the wreckage after a car slammed into the back of a flatbed semi trailer Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022, on Interstate 70 West in Harmony Twp., killing its driver. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Troopers examine the wreckage after a car slammed into the back of a flatbed semi trailer Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022, on Interstate 70 West in Harmony Twp., killing its driver. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Residents displaced after fire at Springfield apartment building
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Sheriff’s Office awarded $58,000 grant for recruitment
5
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Bill Lackey on facebook
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top