QuikTrip demolishes restaurant, buys more land in plan for Springfield store

The gas station chain demolished a hotel on West Leffel Lane, and has now demolished the Long John Silver’s / A&W Root Beer restaurant
The former site of the Long John Silvers on South Limestone Street will soon be a Quick Trip gas station. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago
A national gas station and convenience store chain will be coming to Springfield after demolition of a former hotel and restaurant.

QuikTrip Corporation bought more land at 2217 S. Limestone St. in August for $1.34 million, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

The chain filed an application and demolition permit in October for the 2,800 square-foot building that was a former Long John Silver’s/A&W restaurant. This location permanently closed in September and has now been demolished.

Demolition of the restaurant building will allow access to the QuikTrip station from Limestone, as well as the other entrance off Leffel.

QuikTrip previously received permits for land at 2 W. Leffel Lane, and demolition permits in July for a hotel that used to be a Days Inn and other brands. The demolition on the 53,611 square-foot hotel was completed at the end September.

There are or will be four QuikTrip locations in Ohio. The first one opened this year at 2121 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton, and the other three are slated for Butler County — one already under construction at 8335 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. is planned to open in fall 2025.

QuikTrip, like Sheetz and other gas station chains expanding in Ohio, markets its made-to-order snacks and sandwiches as much as its gas and convenience store offerings.

A timeline and more information for the Springfield location is not yet known.

QuikTrip has not returned requests for comment.

