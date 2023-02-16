Springfield police investigate bomb threat at Clark State

A bomb threat reported on Clark State College’s downtown Springfield campus Thursday afternoon prompted a police response and investigation.
The college was evacuated, and all campuses have been closed until further notice.
The initial bomb threat report and 911 call came from the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St. Officers were also at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center near the Kuss Auditorium.
No injures have been reported.
Police are no longer on scene, leaving without a statement, and the incident remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
The Springfield News-Sun will update this story as we learn more.
