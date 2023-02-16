BreakingNews
Springfield police investigate bomb threat at Clark State
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Springfield police investigate bomb threat at Clark State

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

A bomb threat reported on Clark State College’s downtown Springfield campus Thursday afternoon prompted a police response and investigation.

The college was evacuated, and all campuses have been closed until further notice.

The initial bomb threat report and 911 call came from the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St. Officers were also at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center near the Kuss Auditorium.

ExploreRain today; Strong to severe storms, isolated tornado possible

No injures have been reported.

Police are no longer on scene, leaving without a statement, and the incident remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

The Springfield News-Sun will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Wittenberg football team helps pack meals for African children
4
$1.3M federal grant allows treatment for jailed Clark County women
5
Are Springfield businesses ready for the Metaverse?

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top