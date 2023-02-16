Rainy today; Strong to severe storms, isolated tornado possible

Meanwhile, temperatures will plummet overnight, falling down below freezing to around 28 degrees.

After the stormy Thursday, Friday will be cold with light winds with gradually clearing skies. It will be mostly clear and calm overnight.

Highs on Friday will be around 35 degrees, and lows will be around 22 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, with gusts as high as 25 mph and high temperatures up 46 degrees. Clouds will slowly increase during the day and overnight, for mostly cloudy skies after midnight.

Overnight lows will be around 33 degrees.