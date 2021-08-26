Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death investigation being held on $250,000 bond

“I fear for my life and that of my children,” she wrote.

Jacqueline Coles was the director of nursing at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Dayton. A request for comment was forwarded to the assisted living community’s executive director.

Noel Coles was arrested Tuesday evening in Hancock County, Indiana, after a deputy there spotted his car and recognized it from an all-points bulletin sent to law enforcement, Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said.

Caption A memorial has been erected around a tree in the front yard at 141 Weinland Street in Park Layne for Jacqueline Coles. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Clark County deputies were called Tuesday morning to Jacqueline Coles’ home in the 100 block of Weinland Street in Park Layne to check on her wellbeing. A co-worker said he was on the phone with her around 7:30 a.m. when he heard screaming and the phone disconnected abruptly. Deputies found broken glass at the rear of the Weinland Street home, although it was unclear whether the glass was recently broken, the call disposition said.

Coles told a deputy that around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday he was near Jacqueline Coles’ house “watching the kids get on the bus,” according to an affidavit in the case.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating Jacqueline Coles’ death.

They have not said how she died; however, before Noel Coles was captured in Indiana authorities described him as “armed and dangerous.” Also not clear is whether investigators have recovered any weapons that may be involved in the case.