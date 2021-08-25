Springfield career fair to see more than 50 employers participating

In the past, the partnership has held a large job fair in the spring. However, due to the pandemic the event was pushed to this fall with the hope that they will be back on track in 2022 with that job fair happening in April.

So far, over 50 business have signed up to participate in the event on Sept. 1 and will represent industries such as manufacturing, construction, insurance, law enforcement and healthcare.

The event comes as many employers are in need of labor.

“We have seen companies become much more competitive not only in pay but also in their benefit options and trying to meet the needs of the workforce that they are working to recruit,” Donahoe said.

“It is a very high competition for employers right now. They are not just focused on attracting employees but also on retention,” she added.

Some of the companies that are slated to participate in the career fair include Assurant, McGregor Metalworking Companies, Speedway, Topre and the Rocking Horse Community Health Center.