Southeastern, Northeastern schools to dismiss students early today, Friday due to heat

Two Clark County school districts will have early dismissals for two days this week due to the heat
Students in Southeastern Local School District will be released two hours early today, the district’s first day of school, and Friday due to expected high temperatures.
Miami View Elementary will release at 1:10 p.m. and the Junior/Senior High School will release at 1 p.m.
Due to the early releases, a few changes have been made:
Kindergarten teachers will contact parents to reschedule testing appointments.
High school girls soccer is canceled.
High school volleyball is canceled
Junior high football will start at 7 p.m.
Northeastern Local School District will have 90-minute early dismissals today and Friday for all students also due to the heat and high temperatures.
Due to the early release, AM preschool will be held from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. and PM preschool will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Northeastern also had early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday.