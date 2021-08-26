Southeastern, Northeastern schools to dismiss students early today, Friday due to heat

Kindergarten teachers will contact parents to reschedule testing appointments.

High school girls soccer is canceled.

High school volleyball is canceled

Junior high football will start at 7 p.m.

Northeastern Local School District will have 90-minute early dismissals today and Friday for all students also due to the heat and high temperatures.

Due to the early release, AM preschool will be held from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. and PM preschool will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northeastern also had early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday.