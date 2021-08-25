Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County

This is Clark County’s first human case of the virus reported since 2018 when two human cases were documented, and the fourth human West Nile virus case since 2013, CCCHD said.

Dozens of mosquito samples collected by CCCHD in the last four weeks have tested positive for West Nile virus, and CCCHD reported Aug. 10 that WNV-infected mosquitos were widespread throughout the area, the release said.

Seven more samples tested positive this week from all over the county. Those samples added to the growing list of West Nile virus-positive mosquitos identified in Clark County in the last month, the release said.

Mosquitos sampled and collected throughout the county are submitted to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as part of the district’s Vector-Borne Disease Program.

The best way to avoid the West Nile virus infection is to prevent mosquito bites, and the best way to avoid being bitten by a mosquito is to eliminate habitats where mosquitos can survive and reproduce, CCCHD said. Other methods of preventing bites include applying repellents on exposed skin; wearing long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors; if traveling, checking for travel advisories; having repellent and long clothes readily available; doing outside activities when mosquito activity is less prevalent; making sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips, or opting to use air conditioning instead of opening windows.

Residents’ cooperation in getting rid of standing water is the most effective means of reducing the total number of mosquitos and far more effective that spraying.

In response to the confirmed presence of West Nile virus, CCCHD is:

Inspecting the affected area and working with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis. Bti is safe for humans and pets and only affects the mosquito larvae.

Misting the affected area with Duet® to reduce the adult mosquito population when weather permits. While safe for humans and pets, residents who have a concern about misting may opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing the request and their address to environmental@ccchd.com .

. Continuing to monitor the area for West Nile virus.