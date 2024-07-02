BreakingNews
Open house, dedication set for new Springfield fire station

Open house, dedication set for new Springfield fire station

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held to dedicate the new Springfield ﬁre station next week.

The event, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at 2040 S. Limestone St., will include speakers Sharon Evans, Clark State Board of Trustees vice chair; Mayor Rob Rue; the Office of Senator Sherrod Brown; City Manager Bryan Heck; and more.

Guests can tour the facility to see the new and improved equipment and the areas that support a diverse workforce such as private spaces for sleeping and showering, labs and student classrooms.

“This new fire station is a result of strong collaboration between the city and Clark State. Partnership is how we accomplish things in this community, and this new facility is an example of what we can achieve when we work together,” Heck said.

The fire station took longer to build than expected.

In November 2022, Clark State and the city broke ground on the new fire station designed to improve “safety and efficiency of city emergency fire operations” and to create “training opportunities for Clark State’s Fire Academy students,” officials said in a release. The college contributed $1.3 million toward the new facility, making them “the only community college in the nation to house student labs in a working fire station.”

“Having our Fire Academy students obtain their educational training in an active fire station provides them with a real-world experience that can’t be replicated in typical classroom settings,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We are proud this project allows us the opportunity to better serve the more than 200 students who graduate each year with credentials from our fire program.”

