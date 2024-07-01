Springfield Roosters permanently closes

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of this Roosters Springfield location,” a Roosters statement from franchisee We Be Wings LLC said. “We want to express our gratitude to the community for their continued support and patronage.”

The wings restaurant previously purchased the former Fridays location at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave. for $1.1 million in 2012.

Roosters was known for its American-style comfort food, with their traditional wings, whether that’s boneless or regular being the most popular items from the menu.

Bob and Corinne Frick, owners of the original Roosters, opened the restaurant in 1988 in Dayton. The concept of the Roosters was expanded by Dan Ponton in 1991.

There are now a total of 43 Roosters Wings locations in the United States as of April 26, 2023.

This news comes just months after O’Charleys permanently closed its Bechtle location.

However, unlike O’Charleys, the news of the Roosters closure came as a surprise to customers and staff.

Leaving a note on the building, Roosters management said goodbye to their Springfield customers and staff, with a promise that the company is working with employees from the Springfield restaurant to relocate to another location.