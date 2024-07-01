BreakingNews
Report: Clark County sees $100 million tourism growth since 2021

Springfield schools to provide supplies to students for 4th year in a row

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The Springfield City School District will provide school supplies to students in kindergarten through eighth grades for the fourth year in a row.

For the 2024-25 school year, the district will include supplies such as pencils, crayons, scissors, pocket folders, as well as several other items and backpacks.

“Ensuring our students have the tools they need to succeed is critical as we quickly head toward the beginning of a new year,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “By providing school supplies, the district is not only removing a significant financial burden from our families, but also ensuring that every child starts the school year on equal footing. This initiative saves families hundreds of dollars, allowing them to focus their attention on their children having a positive first day of school.”

The district has 5,400 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through eighth.

The first day of school for students in grades first through ninth is Aug. 14, for grades 10 through 12 is Aug. 15, and for kindergarten students is Aug. 16.

