Ohio National Guard to assist Springfield’s hospital

The rise in cases and hospitalizations is creating further strain on employees of local medical centers and emergency services, as workers are picking up extra shifts to respond to the influx of patients, the health commissioner said. Some of these workers are also falling ill, too, and thus having to take off work.

“All of those folks, they’re getting tired,” Patterson said.

According to ODH, 49.3% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series. The health district distributed 476 first doses this week, Patterson said.

The federal government is working to send COVID-19 testing kits to households across the nation, and the state is rationing kits to give to health districts in the meantime. The health district has a “dwindling supply” of kits, Patterson said, and it will focus on symptomatic people who are seeking testing.

Patterson said that the health district’s testing clinic is working five days per week, and it expects to run 125 tests per day in the coming weeks. People interested in being tested can contact the health district at 937-717-2436 to inquire about testing.

In addition, the Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

By the Numbers:

49.3: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

28,535: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

440: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County