Health experts to give update on COVID in Ohio

Health experts and officials will provide an update on COVID-19 and its impact in Ohio Thursday morning.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Director of Emergency Preparedness and emergency physician Dr. Daniel Bachmann and UC Health Associate Chief Medical Officer and infectious disease physician Dr. Jennifer Wall Forrester at 11 a.m.
The press conference can be viewed live on YouTube.
Cases and hospitalizations remain at highest level seen in Ohio during the pandemic due to the omicron variant. More than 2,000 Ohio National Guard members have been deployed to hospitals and COVID testing sites throughout the state to help alleviate pressure from health care workers and meet the increased demand for testing. The Dayton Children’s testing site in Springboro is among the facilities receiving assistance from the National Guard.
ODH announced on Wednesday it would focus on supplying testing kits to K-12 schools, colleges and universities after a manufacturer delayed a shipment of about 800,000 kits to the state. Ohio initially ordered 1.2 million proctored COVID testing kits for January and has only received 400,000 so far. The state expects to receive shipments later this month.
Ohio is focusing on providing testing kits to schools to ensure in-person learning can continue in the state. Multiple school districts in the Miami Valley have announced plans to return to remote learning or used calamity days due to student and staff illnesses.
