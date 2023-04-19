Night at the Museum returns to Heritage Center after 3-year wait

There will also be an attendant at the historical hearse talking about his duties, as well as Joe Kelly, a retired area firefighter telling stories about a firetruck he actually worked on. Live music in each area will also enhance the experience as well as cookies based on historical recipes handed down by a previous participant.

Cottrel said it’s that type of dedication that made organizers determined to bring Night at the Museum back. Although some previous participants couldn’t make it back, she looks at the positives such as Fritz’s daughter participating by wearing a 1950s poodle skirt that her mom wore during one of the first events, continuing the tradition.

Cottrel said she likes the cooperation between the host groups and that visitors can learn about other such events different historical groups sponsor.

Tours are based on timeslots on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes before their tours and can purchase tickets on the Heritage Center’s Facebook page.

Proceeds will be split between the host organizations and go toward operating expenses and events like the Fair at New Boston, to be held in late summer.

“We’re thrilled to have it back. We don’t know if it will, but hope we can keep it annual,” Cottrel said.

HOW TO GO

What: Night at the Museum

Where: Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Saturday, April 22, 6-10 p.m.

Admission: $15 adults, $5 students under 18; children under 5 admitted free

More info: 937-324-0657 or go to www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory