What’s happening this week: food pantries, enrollment event and more

Food Pantries

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from noon-2 p.m. today. Participants must come to the side door and ID is required.

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m.-noon, or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Clark State Enrollment Event

Clark State College will conduct a high school graduation enrollment event at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

This event is for those interested in Business, IT, Engineering, Digital Arts, Theatre, Agriculture and Pathways to a bachelor’s degree.

High school graduates who attend will be entered into a scholarship drawing for up to 15 credit hours of (in-state) tuition, enjoy free refreshments and giveaways while learning about financial aid, scholarship opportunities and the steps to enroll. Campus tours will also be offered.

To register, visit https://slate.clarkstate.edu/register/Senior_Celebration_Event.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

Condominium Meeting

The Greater Springfield Area Condominium Coalition (GSACC) will hold the first meeting of this year at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenlawn Village 1 condominium Party Barn, 3030 Party Lane, off Route 41, west of Springfield.

The presentation will be about a way of reducing resident’s “Infotainment” expenses by up to 50% or more. Trina Wilson, an account executive from a well-known communication provider, will be on hand to advise on how to save residents’ money and other benefits. Bring your cable bill with you, and WIlson will tell you your cost under a proposed program.

John Izzo, an attorney from Kaman & Cusimano, the Columbus Ohio law firm specializing in Condo and HOA laws, that represents a number of membership condo associations, will also be available to answer your condo-related legal questions.

GSACC meetings are free of charge and open to any and all condo board members, as well as any interested condo residents.

For more information, questions, concerns, or to be placed on the GSACC mailing list, contact Jim Ullom (jullom@woh.rr.com) at 937-342-1102 or Terry Harris (joanneandterry@ameritech.net) at 937-390-3582.

Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.